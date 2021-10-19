LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
UK Competition law—daily round-up (19/10/2021)

  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (19/10/2021)
  • Mergers
  • Market studies
  • Private actions
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (1) the CMA’s decision that the anticipated acquisition by S&P Global Inc. of IHS Markit Ltd meets the test for reference for a phase 2 investigation, (2) the CMA’s intention to launch a market study into music streaming and (3) the CAT’s decision to certify two separate applications for opt-out collective proceedings against the operators of the South Eastern and South Western rail franchises for alleged abuses of their dominant position in relation to the sale of ‘Boundary Fares’, a type of extension ticket for use in conjunction with a TfL Travelcard. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

