Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (19/01/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (19/01/2021)
Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 19 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (19/01/2021)
  • Competition policy
  • Private actions
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s launch of a consultation on a report analysing the impact of algorithms in digital markets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for