Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (17/08/2021)

Published on: 17 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision to impose a fine of £325,000 on ION Investment Group Limited for failure to comply with an initial enforcement order in relation to its completed acquisition of Broadway Technology Holdings LLC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

