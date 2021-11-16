LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK Competition law—daily round-up (16/11/2021)

Published on: 16 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture and Media to refer NVIDIA/Arm merger for a phase 2 investigation on competition and national security grounds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

