UK Competition law—daily round-up (16/03/2022)

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA decision (1) to unconditionally clear Sony’s acquisition of AWAL, (2) that the NortonLifeLock/Avast merger meets the test for reference to phase 2.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)
Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings
Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you
Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general
0330 161 1234