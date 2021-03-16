Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (16/03/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (16/03/2021)
Published on: 16 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (16/03/2021)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s announcement that it has joined forces with counterpart organisations in the USA, Canada and Europe to consider its approach to investigating pharmaceutical mergers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More