Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (15/03/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (15/03/2021)
Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (15/03/2021)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s latest update on its work to monitor and respond to competition and consumer problems arising from COVID-19. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More