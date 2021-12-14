LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK Competition law—daily round-up (14/12/2021)

Published on: 14 декабря 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market study
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the publication by the CMA of its interim report in relation to its market study into mobile ecosystems, and the CMA’s decision not to make a market investigation reference. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

