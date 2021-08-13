menu-search
UK Competition law—daily round-up (13/08/2021)

Published on: 13 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision to review undertakings in lieu accepted in the Circle Health/BMI Healthcare merger. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

