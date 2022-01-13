LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (13/01/2022)

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  UK Competition law—daily round-up (13/01/2022)
  • Private actions
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Court of Appeal's judgment dismissing an appeal against a ruling of the CAT that struck out a defence claiming mitigation by cost reduction (off-setting) relating the European Commission's infringement decision in the automotive bearings cartel.

