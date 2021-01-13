Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (13/01/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (13/01/2021)
Published on: 13 January 2021
Updated on: 13 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (13/01/2021)
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CAT’s decision to grant ComparetheMarket an extension to file an appeal against’s the CMA’s MFN clauses infringement decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to