Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (11/06/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (11/06/2021)
Published on: 11 June 2021
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) publication by the CMA of a notice of intention to accept the commitments from Google to address concerns about its proposal to remove third-party cookies on Chrome. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

