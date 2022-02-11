LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (11/02/2022)

Published on: 11 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (11/02/2022)
  • Mergers
  • Antitrust
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (1) the CMA’s decision to accept modified commitments from Google in order to address its abuse of dominance concerns in relation to Google’s proposals to remove third party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser, and (2) CMA’s decision to provisionally clear Sony’s Music Entertainment’s completed acquisition of AWAL Kobalt Neighbouring rights businesses from Kobalt Music Group Limited. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

