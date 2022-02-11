UK Competition law—daily round-up (11/02/2022)

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (1) the CMA’s decision to accept modified commitments from Google in order to address its abuse of dominance concerns in relation to Google’s proposals to remove third party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser, and (2) CMA’s decision to provisionally clear Sony’s Music Entertainment’s completed acquisition of AWAL Kobalt Neighbouring rights businesses from Kobalt Music Group Limited. or to read the full analysis.