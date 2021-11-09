UK Competition law—daily round-up (09/11/2021)

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA announcement that it is considering the undertakings offered by Admiral Taverns in lieu of referring its completed acquisition of pubs owned by Hawthorn Leisure Topco Limited (Hampden Pub Estate) for a phase 2 investigation.
