UK Competition law—daily round-up (09/09/2021)

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decision not to make MIR in relation to its market study into children's social care provision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

