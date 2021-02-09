Sign-in Help
UK Competition law—daily round-up (09/02/2021)

Published on: 09 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Antitrust
  • Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) publication of the non-confidential version of the CMA’s decision against ComparetheMarket for its network of MFN clauses in contracts with home insurers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Antitrust

  1. The CMA published the public version of its decision in Price comparison website (ComparetheMarket) —see further, decision

NOTE—For all live behavioural investigations before the CMA, see further, UK behavioural investigations—ongoing cases tracker

Competition policy

  1. The CMA has published an updated version of its Digital Markets Strategy—see further, February 2021 refresh

  2. Chief Executive of the CMA, Andrea Coscelli, delivered a speech about how competition agencies need to response to markets and business practices as they evolve and change—see further, speech

NOTE—For a summary of all ongoing UK competition law legislative, guidance and other policy developments, see further,  UK competition law—ongoing legislation and policy tracker

Upcoming dates

For dates of upcoming UK competition developments, see further, UK Competition calendar

