UK Competition law—daily round-up (09/02/2021)

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) publication of the non-confidential version of the CMA’s decision against ComparetheMarket for its network of MFN clauses in contracts with home insurers.
The CMA published the public version of its decision in Price comparison website (ComparetheMarket) —see further, decision
NOTE—For all live behavioural investigations before the CMA, see further, UK behavioural investigations—ongoing cases tracker
The CMA has published an updated version of its Digital Markets Strategy—see further, February 2021 refresh
Chief Executive of the CMA, Andrea Coscelli, delivered a speech about how competition agencies need to response to markets and business practices as they evolve and change—see further, speech
NOTE—For a summary of all ongoing UK competition law legislative, guidance and other policy developments, see further, UK competition law—ongoing legislation and policy tracker
For dates of upcoming UK competition developments, see further, UK Competition calendar
