UK Competition law—daily round-up (07/09/2020)

Published on: 07 September 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (07/09/2020)
  • Mergers
  • Competition policy
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) the CMA’s decision to fine Amazon £55,000 for failing to provide documents during its phase 2 investigation into its completed acquisition of certain rights and minority shareholding in Deliveroo and (ii) the CMA’s launch of a consultation on draft guidance setting out its powers and procedures in relation to the FDI Regulation. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

