UK Competition law—daily round-up (07/09/2020)

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things): (i) the CMA’s decision to fine Amazon £55,000 for failing to provide documents during its phase 2 investigation into its completed acquisition of certain rights and minority shareholding in Deliveroo and (ii) the CMA’s launch of a consultation on draft guidance setting out its powers and procedures in relation to the FDI Regulation. or to read the full analysis.