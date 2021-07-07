UK Competition law—daily round-up (07/07/2021)

Competition policy

Health and Care Bill presented to Parliament; removes existing rules regarding competition in the NHS introduced by the Health and Social Care Act 2012

On 6 July 2021, the Government introduced the Health and Care Bill (the Bill) to Parliament and had it had its first reading. As the Government announced in its White Paper that was published in February 2021, the Bill removes the changes to the competition rules that were introduced by the Health and Social Act 2012.

From a competition angle, the Bill provides the following:

• the functions of the health regulator, Monitor (now operating as NHS Improvement) to be transferred to NHS England. NHS England’s concurrent competition powers are removed, although it will be obliged to assist the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and provide it with regulatory information • the merger between two or more NHS enterprises (the activities or part of the activities of an NHS trust or NHS foundation trust) will not constitute a relevant merger situation for the purposes of the merger provisions under the Enterprise Act 2002. Therefore, it removes the role of the CMA in reviewing mergers between NHS entities. The CMA will no longer have a role in relation to contested licence conditions • revokes the Procurement, Patient Choice and Competition Regulations 2013, which govern the commissioning of health care services for the purposes of the NHS. It provides for new regulations on procurement and on patient choice to be made.

Other developments

• The CMA now appointed 3 additional Queen’s Counsel and 5 additional junior counsel to its Standing Counsel panel. This is in addition to its three existing panel members—see further, press release • The DCMS published a policy paper setting out the UK government's digital regulation principle. In particular, it indicated that it will consult on digital competition regulation regime proposals this summer—see further, policy paper

