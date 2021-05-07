UK Competition law—daily round-up (07/05/2021)

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Royal Mail v Ofcom which dismissed an appeal concerning the CAT’s judgment which upheld Ofom’s decision finding that Royal Mail had abused its dominant position to exclude its competitor Whistle from the wholesale market for bulk delivery services.
