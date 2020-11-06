Sign-in Help
UK Competition law—daily round-up (06/11/2020)

Published on: 06 November 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mergers
  • Private actions
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (i) the launch of a consultation on updates to two of the CMA’s merger guidance documents (CMA2 and CMA56), and (ii) a judgment from the Supreme Court dismissing (amongst other things) Servier’s appeal concerning the binding nature of finding of facts in the General Court’s Servier judgment. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

