LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (06/07/2022)

Published on: 06 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (06/07/2022)
  • Antitrust
  • Mergers
  • Private actions
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments including (amongst other things) (1) the CMA’s decision to launch a Chapter II investigation into Amazon’s practices affecting sellers on its UK Marketplace, and (2) the CAT’s judgment on the method to determine pass-on in damages action against Mastercard and Visa. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More