UK Competition law—daily round-up (05/08/2021)

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Antitrust
  • Subsidy control
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA's decision to issue a statement of objections in relation to its remitted Pfizer/Flynn phenytoin sodium capsules investigation.

