Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (04/11/2020)
Published on: 04 November 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) the CMA’s infringement decision against two companies in roofing materials investigation, (ii) publication of updated guidance on the CMA’s procedures for running Competition Act 1998 cases, and (iii) publication confidentiality waiver template allowing discussions between the CMA and other competition authorities on multi-jurisdictional merger investigations. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

