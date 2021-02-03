Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (03/02/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (03/02/2021)
Published on: 03 February 2021
Updated on: 03 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (03/02/2021)
  • State aid
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including the launch of a consultation on a new UK-wide subsidy control regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More