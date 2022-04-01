UK Competition law—daily round-up (01/04/2022)

A round-up of UK competition law developments including (amongst other things) a judgement from the Court of Appeal dismissing an appeal against a High Court ruling that a claim for contribution between two addressees of the Commission’s cartel decision in should be dealt with in courts in the Far East (rather than the English courts).
