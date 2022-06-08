LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK clearinghouses must be ready for exceptional shocks, BOE says after nickel market upset

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Nickel price fiasco
  • Market structure concerns

MLex: Clearinghouses need to be better prepared for price shocks of an unprecedented scale, a Bank of England official said on 7 June 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

