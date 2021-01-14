Sign-in Help
UK businesses warn of trade, supply chain disruptions under EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

Published on: 14 January 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: UK businesses face severe problems and ‘significant re-engineering’ of supply chains as they struggle to adapt to the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), with ‘enforcers as clueless about the provisions of the deal as those who are operating under it’, business leaders warned MPs on 13 January 2021. Figures from the food, retail and manufacturing sectors warned that companies had no time to read and adapt to the new rules over the Christmas break. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

