UK businesses should expect ‘long, hard grind’ on Brexit disruption, former ambassador to EU warns

Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: UK businesses should brace for long-term disruption to their European operations and not ‘kid themselves’ that problems will go away quickly, a former UK ambassador to the EU has warned. Companies expect the shock to be lessened by negotiations still to come, but the UK is ‘only in the foothills of how difficult it is going to be between the EU and the UK’, said Sir Ivan Rogers, who led the country’s initial negotiations on Brexit before resigning in 2017. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

