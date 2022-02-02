LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK Bill would waive IP on pandemic vaccines and treatments

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: In the week commencing 31 January 2022, lawmakers in the UK are scheduled to consider a proposal that would automatically waive any pandemic-related 'patents, industrial designs, [and] other intellectual property rights' registered in the UK when the World Health Organization (WHO) declares a pandemic, and the proposal would include IP rights related to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

