UK bankruptcy receiver loses dispute over PPI complaints

Law360, London: A London judge ruled 6 June 2022 that the UK's official bankruptcy receiver counts as the complainant to trigger the deadline for filing payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints for consumers, but immediately agreed to allow an appeal because of the case's reach.
