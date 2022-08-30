LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK bank regulators to take no action into HBOS bankers

Published on: 30 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Britain's banking regulators have wrapped up a six-year investigation into the collapse in 2009 of Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) during the financial crisis, declaring on 26 August 2022 that they will take no enforcement action against senior managers.

