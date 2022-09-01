LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UK automotive industry to see criminal proceedings over unlawful vehicle data access

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: The UK's automotive aftermarket industry will see trail-blazing criminal proceedings against eight people who allegedly unlawfully took personal information from vehicle-repair garages to generate leads for personal-injury claims, under legal action taken by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

