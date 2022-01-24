LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UK-Australia trade deal's benefits questioned by industry, NGOs

Published on: 24 January 2022
Published by: MLex
  UK-Australia trade deal's benefits questioned by industry, NGOs
  • Drinks and services
  • Farming and environment

Article summary

MLex: How the UK and Australia's free-trade agreement (FTA) would benefit the wine and professional-services sectors remains in doubt, while it will surely damage UK farmers and does little for the environment, industry and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have said in response to a UK Parliament consultation. The deal, signed in December, must be ratified by lawmakers before it can apply. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

