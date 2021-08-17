menu-search
UK-Australia FTA—what’s in store for investor protection?

Published on: 17 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK-Australia FTA—what’s in store for investor protection?
  • Original news
  • What is the background?
  • What does the AIP provide with respect to protection of investments?
  • How are investment disputes proposed to be resolved?

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: On 17 June 2021, the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) published the agreement in principle (AIP) reached between the UK and Australian governments in their negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (AUKFTA). The two governments will now move towards conclusion of a detailed FTA. Gordon Nardell QC, barrister and arbitrator at Twenty Essex provides an analysis on the investment protection and dispute settlement aspects found in the AIP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

