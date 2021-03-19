Sign-in Help
UK audit reform plan may be poisoned chalice for ‘challenger’ companies

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: On 18 March 2021, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) outlined the biggest overhaul to the accounting sector in a generation, but experts questioned whether efforts to limit the Big Four’s dominance would entice many challengers amid growing scrutiny of big corporate collapses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

