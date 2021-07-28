menu-search
Legal News

UK antitrust watchdog clears IHS Markit, CME joint venture

Published on: 28 июля 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) said on 27 July 2021 that it has cleared a proposed joint venture between the after-trade service subsidiaries of financial information provider IHS Markit Ltd and CME Group, a derivatives exchange. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

