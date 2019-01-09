UK accession to the Hague Convention on Choice of Court Agreements

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The UK is a party to the Hague Convention on Choice of Court Agreements due to its being an EU Member State. The convention will be of importance following the UK leaving the EU on 29 March 2019 to assist in the determination of jurisdiction and the enforcement of judgments. Angharad Parry of 20 Essex Street chambers considers the Uk’s accession to the convention in its own right and its potential impact. or to read the full analysis.