menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / International arbitration / Arbitration in Europe

Legal News

UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?

Published on: 27 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
  • Original news
  • What is the current position with the UK joining the Lugano Convention 2007?
  • Is there the potential for the EU to change its stance?
  • What are the practical implications for practitioners?
  • Does this potentially impact the UK and its courts in terms of being a centre for dispute resolution?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland has received a letter from the European Commission in June 2021 confirming its decision to withhold its consent to the UK’s application to accede to the Lugano Convention 2007. Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex, discusses the impact of the latest developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More