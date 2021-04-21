Sign-in Help
UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?

Published on: 21 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Current position
  • Next steps
  • Position in other Lugano States
  • Switzerland
  • Norway
  • Iceland
  • The door is still open?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention took a knock last week with the news that the European Commission had opposed the UK joining the convention. Angharad Parry of Twenty Essex considers the current position and the next steps. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

