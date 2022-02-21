Two US Supreme Court cases that may alter the arbitration playing field

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Two cases currently pending before the US Supreme Court, Badgerow v Walters and Morgan v Sundance, could significantly affect employment and business contracts that contain arbitration clauses, and lawyers will be well-advised to study not only the disposition of the cases but the specific reasoning of the court, highlight Kevin O’Brien, partner, Joshua Dille, associate, and Katharine Walton, associate at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur. or to read the full analysis.