Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / International arbitration / Arbitration in Europe

Legal News

Tweeting CAS arbitrator removed from arbitral tribunal (Sun Yang v WADA & FINA)

Tweeting CAS arbitrator removed from arbitral tribunal (Sun Yang v WADA & FINA)
Published on: 22 January 2021
Updated on: 22 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Tweeting CAS arbitrator removed from arbitral tribunal (Sun Yang v WADA & FINA)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In a landmark decision issued on 22 December 2020 and published on 15 January 2021, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court (SFSC) upheld an application requesting the revision of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) award based on the discovery of circumstances that justified the removal of an arbitrator in a case concerning the famous Chinese swimmer Sun Yang. The court found that tweets of the chairman of the arbitration panel, former Italian government minister Franco Frattini, reflected possible bias against Chinese people. As a result of the ruling, a CAS decision banning Sun Yang from competition for eight years based on anti-doping regulation was annulled and Franco Frattini was removed from the arbitration panel. Written by Pierre Ducret, partner at CMS von Erlach Poncet. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More