Tweet in haste, repent at your leisure—Twitter libel defence fails (Riley v Murray)

Article summary

TMT analysis: Countdown presenter Rachel Riley was awarded £10,000 in damages in a libel claim over a tweet posted by a former aide to Jeremy Corbyn alleging that the claimant had publicly stated in a tweet that Jeremy Corbyn deserved to be violently attacked. The court held that the defendant misrepresented the claimant’s original tweet and put forward the ‘very worst construction’ that could be put upon the claimant’s words. The defences of truth, honest opinion and publication of a matter in the public interest therefore failed. The defendant fell foul of the law because, by not setting out the claimant’s original tweet, or describing accurately what it said, she defamed the claimant and left herself with no viable defence. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or to read the full analysis.