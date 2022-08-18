LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tweet in haste, repent at your leisure—Twitter damages award upheld (Riley v Murray)

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Honest opinion
  • Truth
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The defence of truth:—DA 2013
  • The defence of honest opinion: DA 2013
  • The public interest defence: DA 2013
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Court of Appeal upheld Mr Justice Nicklin’s award of £10,000 in damages to Countdown presenter Rachel Riley in a libel claim over a tweet posted by a former aide to Jeremy Corbyn alleging that the claimant publicly stated in a tweet that Jeremy Corbyn deserved to be violently attacked. The court agreed with the judge that the defendant misrepresented the claimant’s original tweet and put forward the ‘very worst construction’ that could be put upon the claimant’s words, failing to reflect the ambiguity in the claimant’s original tweet. The defences of truth, honest opinion and publication on a matter of public interest therefore failed. By not setting out the claimant’s original tweet, or describing accurately what it said, she defamed the claimant and left herself with no viable defence. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal advisor at Schillings International LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

