Turnover rents in 1954 Act business tenancy renewals (W (No 3) GP (Nominee A) v JD Sports Fashion)

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Property Disputes analysis: This was an unopposed lease renewal pursuant to the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954) of a retail outlet in the Derbion shopping centre in Derby. The principal issue was whether the court should order a new rent based on the turnover of the tenant. The court held that the purpose of LTA 1954 was to arrive at an open market rental valuation for the premises and that where a turnover rent would be inconsistent with such a valuation, a turnover rent should not be ordered. A turnover rent was also inconsistent with the statutory disregard of any value attributable to the current tenant’s occupation. A turnover rent might be appropriate for certain types of business where the likely turnover is discernible and the disregards are of no importance. Although only at County Court level, in a retail market where tenants are increasingly seeking to agree turnover rents this is an important decision, which suggests that a court may be unlikely to fix a turnover rent on a lease renewal. Written by Gary Cowen QC, barrister at Falcon Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

