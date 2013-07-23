TUPE: transferee not bound by new collective agreement he cannot negotiate (News, 23 July 2013)

References:

Impact of this case A contract of employment may incorporate a term that salary or other terms and conditions of employment are to be determined from time to time in accordance with collective agreements agreed between the employer and a trade union, or negotiated by some other body. In the UK, such a clause is recognised as 'dynamic' rather than static in nature such that, on a transfer of an undertaking (to which TUPE applies), the transferee employer is bound not only by the collective agreements in force at the time of the transfer at issue, but also by those subsequent to that transfer. This may give rise to particular difficulties where the circumstances are such that the transferee is not entitled to participate in negotiations (eg because he cannot be a member of the negotiating body), but is nonetheless regarded as bound by that new agreement. In Alemo-Herron, the ECJ has held that Article 3 of the Acquired Rights Directive must be interpreted as precluding a member state from providing, in the event of a transfer of an undertaking, that dynamic clauses referring to collective agreements negotiated and adopted after the date of transfer are enforceable against the transferee, where that transferee does not have the possibility of participating in the negotiation process of such collective agreements concluded after the date of the transfer. In so doing, the ECJ has opted not to follow the Advocate General's opinion that: • Article 3(3) of the Directive must be interpreted as not, in principle, precluding member states from allowing dynamic clauses referring to existing and future collective agreements that are freely agreed between the parties to a contract of employment to be transferred as a result of the transfer of an undertaking • EU law, and in particular Article 16 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union ('Charter'), does not preclude national legislation that requires the transferee of an undertaking to accept existing and future terms and conditions agreed by a collective bargaining body, provided that the requirement is not unconditional and irreversible; it is for the national court to assess whether the requirement is in fact unconditional and irreversible in nature The effect of the ECJ's judgment is that, on a transfer of an undertaking involving dynamic clauses referring to collective agreements, if the transferee is unable to participate in negotiating future collective agreements (eg because it is a private sector undertaking and therefore not a public authority represented by the collective bargaining body), any such dynamic clause will be unenforceable against the transferee.

Comment In the Government's consultation on its proposals to amend TUPE 2006, the Government noted that the ECJ's ruling in Alemo-Herron could affect the potential option (on which it was consulting) of limiting the length of time a transferee must honour the terms and conditions of a collective agreement negotiated prior to the transfer to one year (see our report dated 22 January 2013). The Government said that it would keep Alemo-Herron under review, and might, depending upon the outcome, consider whether amendments should be made to TUPE. It also said that it considers that 'a static approach should apply'. The ECJ's judgment in Alemo-Herron does not go so far as to say that member states are precluded from allowing any dynamic clauses: it leaves scope for a member state providing, in the event of a transfer of an undertaking, that dynamic clauses referring to collective agreements negotiated and adopted after the date of transfer are enforceable against the transferee, where that transferee does have the possibility of participating in the negotiation process of such collective agreements concluded after the date of the transfer. Given the Government's view that a static approach should apply, it remains to be seen whether the Government will now bring forward amendments to TUPE, so that either: • the transferee is not bound by collective agreements subsequent to the one which was in force at the date of the transfer, or • the length of time a transferee must honour the terms and conditions of a collective agreement negotiated prior to the transfer is limited to one year

Relevant background law TUPE 2006 implements the Acquired Rights Directive 77/187/EEC, as amended by Directive 98/50 EC and consolidated in Directive 2001/23/EC. Under TUPE 2006, when there is a 'relevant transfer', the transferee acquires: • all rights, powers, duties and liabilities under or in connection with the contracts of employment of transferring employees • liability for all pre-transfer acts and omissions of or in relation to the transferor in respect of transferring employees or their contracts of employment Trade union recognition and any collective agreements the union has with the transferor relating to transferring employees transfer to the transferee. Transferred collective agreements are not legally binding, although their terms may be enforceable by individual employees if they have been incorporated into employment contracts. For further information, see TUPE—transfer of rights and liabilities and TUPE—variation of contract terms. Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights states as follows: '1. Everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and to join trade unions for the protection of his interests. 2. No restrictions shall be placed on the exercise of these rights other than such as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others ...' In Werhof, a judgment delivered in the context of German employment law, the ECJ interpreted Article 3 of Directive 77/187/EEC (now Article 3 of Directive 2001/23/EC) and ruled that: • if the terms of a future collective agreement were to apply to a transferee who is not party to the collective agreement, the transferee's fundamental right not to join a bargaining association could be affected • therefore, in a situation where a contract of employment refers to a collective agreement binding the transferor employer, Article 3 of the Directive must be interpreted to mean that only a 'static' obligation transfers, so that the transferee, who is not a party to the collective agreement, is bound only by the terms of the collective agreement that was in force at the time of the transfer: the transferee is not bound by the terms of any subsequent collective agreement

The ET, EAT and Court of Appeal judgments In Alemo-Herron, the facts were as follows: • the 23 claimants were UK public sector employees who transferred to a company in the private sector under a first TUPE transfer in 2002. Their terms and conditions of employment pre-transfer were determined in accordance with collective agreements negotiated 'from time to time' with the National Joint Council for Local Government Services ('NJC') • after the first TUPE transfer, the claimants were awarded pay increases in 2002 in line with the NJC pay settlements until March 2004 • there was a second TUPE transfer (to the respondent) in May 2004 • a new collective agreement was concluded in July 2004 with a number of trade unions concerning (amongst other things) new rates of pay that would be applicable from 1 April 2004 to 31 March 2007, but the respondent was not a party to the pay negotiations with the trade unions, did not recognise them and, as a private sector employer, could not belong to the NJC or be represented by it • in 2005, the respondent awarded pay increases in line with the NJC pay settlements, but did so expressly without acknowledging that it was obliged to award the pay increases under those settlements • the respondent contended it was not obliged to make payments once a certain period had elapsed after the second TUPE transfer • the claimants brought claims in the employment tribunal, alleging that the respondent was legally obliged to award the NJC pay increases for the period 31 April 2006 to 31 March 2008, arguing that the clause in the collective agreement relating to pay had been continuously in force since the date of the first TUPE transfer in 2002, and accordingly bound the respondent TUPE 1981 governed the transfers in the case, but the relevant provisions of TUPE 2006 are in the same terms. The employment tribunal dismissed the claims. It found that the collective agreement negotiated in July 2004 was a new agreement, replacing the previous one which had been in place at the time of the first TUPE transfer. Applying the ECJ's reasoning in Werhof, the claimants were therefore no longer entitled to be paid in accordance with the NJC pay agreements. The EAT disagreed (for further information, see our report dated 4 March 2009). It held that: • the established position under the earlier domestic decisions on the scope of TUPE, which post-dated the ARD (or its predecessors, which were in substantially the same terms) could not be changed by the ECJ's decision in Werhof • the domestic cases provided for a 'dynamic' interpretation of the protection given by TUPE, namely that the transferee continued to be bound by the terms of subsequent collective agreements • accordingly, a contractual term entitling employees to pay in accordance with collective agreements negotiated from time to time was protected on a transfer, giving those employees a right to any pay increases negotiated under new collective agreements after the transfer The Court of Appeal restored the Tribunal's decision (for further information, see our report of 2 February 2010), holding that when considering whether contractual rights to pay, set (from time to time) by a collective agreement, transfer under TUPE: • Regulation 5 of TUPE implements but does not enlarge the rights protected by Article 3(1) of the ARD • the more restrictive interpretation given to Article 3(1) by the ECJ in Werhof applies when interpreting TUPE, not the wider interpretation given by domestic case law (which was wrongly decided) • hence the transferee is bound only by the terms of the collective agreement that existed at the time of the transfer, and not by the terms of any subsequent agreement to which the transferee is not a party

The Advocate General's opinion The Supreme Court doubted the Court of Appeal's approach (for further information, see our report of 20 June 2011), ruling that for clarification there should be a reference to the ECJ for a preliminary ruling on the following questions: • whether, vis-a-vis a member state, Article 3(3) of the ARD requires, permits or prohibits the transfer of dynamic clauses referring to future collective agreements • whether a finding that dynamic clauses referring to collective agreements are compatible with the ARD might, in any event, be in breach of Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights The Advocate General proposed that the ECJ should hold that: • Article 3(3) of the ARD must be interpreted as not, in principle, precluding member states from allowing dynamic clauses referring to existing and future collective agreements that are freely agreed between the parties to a contract of employment to be transferred as a result of the transfer of an undertaking • EU law, and in particular Article 16 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union ('Charter'), does not preclude national legislation that requires the transferee of an undertaking to accept existing and future terms and conditions agreed by a collective bargaining body, provided that the requirement is not unconditional and irreversible; it is for the national court to assess whether the requirement is in fact unconditional and irreversible in nature For further information on the AG's opinion, see our report of 25 February 2013.