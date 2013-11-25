Sign-in Help
TUPE: ETO reason if employees dismissed by administrator for lack of money (News, 25 November 2013)

Published on: 25 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Where a business is in administration, and the administrator dismisses a number of employees as a cost-saving measure to ‘mothball’ the company and avoid liquidation, such dismissals, while for a reason connected to the transfer, were for an ETO reason, and therefore not automatically unfair. The reason for the dismissal had to be viewed separately from the administrator’s ultimate objective to sell the business as a going concern. Employees in any business are vulnerable to redundancy for economic reasons and the Acquired Rights Directive does not require them to be protected against this in a transfer situation. Court of Appeal: Kavanagh v Crystal Palace FC (2000) or take a trial to read the full analysis.

