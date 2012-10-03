TUPE call for evidence: interim response issued (News, 3 October 2012)

Article summary

Certain 'common concerns', such as the need for earlier provision of employee liability information prior to transfer, the lack of provision for the post-transfer harmonisation of terms and conditions, the extent to which the service provision change provisions 'gold plate' the Acquired Rights Directive, and the lack of clarity surrounding the approach to economic, technical or organisational (ETO) reasons entailing changes in the workforce, have been highlighted in the Government's recently published interim response to the call for evidence on the effectiveness of TUPE. The Government will now reflect and consult further, following which a further consultation will be undertaken, focusing on specific proposals for amendments to TUPE. or to read the full analysis.