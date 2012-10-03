Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / TUPE, outsourcing, share and asset purchases / TUPE and asset purchases

Legal News

TUPE call for evidence: interim response issued (News, 3 October 2012)

TUPE call for evidence: interim response issued (News, 3 October 2012)
Published on: 03 October 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • TUPE call for evidence: interim response issued (News, 3 October 2012)

Article summary

Certain 'common concerns', such as the need for earlier provision of employee liability information prior to transfer, the lack of provision for the post-transfer harmonisation of terms and conditions, the extent to which the service provision change provisions 'gold plate' the Acquired Rights Directive, and the lack of clarity surrounding the approach to economic, technical or organisational (ETO) reasons entailing changes in the workforce, have been highlighted in the Government's recently published interim response to the call for evidence on the effectiveness of TUPE. The Government will now reflect and consult further, following which a further consultation will be undertaken, focusing on specific proposals for amendments to TUPE. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More