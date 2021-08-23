menu-search
Trusts and tax—doctrine of mistake (Dukeries Healthcare Ltd v Bay Trust International Ltd)

Published on: 23 August 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The English High Court declined to set aside trust arrangements implementing an artificial tax planning scheme (a ‘remuneration trust’ designed to provide various tax advantages) on the grounds of unilateral mistake. The evidence of mistake was found to be inadequate and, even if it had been adequate, the court found that the claimants deliberately ran the risk of the schemes not operating as envisaged. Further, as the schemes were characterised as artificial tax avoidance, it would have been reasonable to assume that the claimants must be taken to have accepted the risks. Written by Alexander Erskine, partner, and Rebecca Bailes, senior professional support lawyer, both at Taylor Wessing LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

