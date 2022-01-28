Trusts, civil procedure (Womble Bond Dickinson v No Named Defendant)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The trustee (Womble Bond Dickinson) of a discretionary trust (the Stephris Trust) for the benefit of employees of a defunct group of companies (the Powell Duffryn group) sought directions from the court on two related matters. The first was the scope of the class of beneficiaries on a true construction of the trust deed. The second was how to identify the beneficiaries within that class and distribute the fund to them. At an earlier hearing the trustee had sought to issue the claim without naming a defendant. Master Pester had given permission, but provided for the trustee to instruct an 'Advocate to the Court'. Deputy Master Brightwell (the Deputy Master) held, on the construction point, that the trust was intended to benefit former employees of the Powell Duffryn Group, whether or not their particular employer had joined or left the group at some point after the trust was created, and regardless of the fact that the group as a whole had ceased to exist. On the point about identification and distribution, he held that the trustee should distribute the fund to those beneficiaries it had already identified. On the point of procedure, he endorsed the process Master Pester had set in train. It is the procedural side of the case that may interest practitioners most. Written by Ben Slingo, a barrister at Wilberforce Chambers.