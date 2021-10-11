Trustee’s power to settle under Trustee Act 1925 identified within Shari’a investment structure (Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company)

Article summary

This case was the latest instalment in a series of events in which the claimants sought to bring and enforce a claim worth US$650m. The claimants exercised the powers of (and are) the Trustee of a Shari'a compliant finance transaction, known as a 'sukuk'. The court held that, after years of difficulties encountered by the claimants in bringing and enforcing their claim, the relevant document contained the power to compromise the claim as part of a settlement agreement, notwithstanding that the investors themselves had not consented to that compromise. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers, Bristol.